2 teenagers on moped in serious condition following collision in Halawa area

Two teenage boys are in serious condition following a motor vehicle collision in the Halawa area involving a car and a moped that the boys were riding.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place near the Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway intersection at around 12:45 p.m. today.
EMS personnel administered life support on the teenagers and transported them to a trauma hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.