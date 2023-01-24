comscore 2 teenagers on moped in serious condition following collision in Halawa area
Top News

2 teenagers on moped in serious condition following collision in Halawa area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Two teenage boys are in serious condition following a motor vehicle collision in the Halawa area involving a car and a moped that the boys were riding.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place near the Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway intersection at around 12:45 p.m. today.

EMS personnel administered life support on the teenagers and transported them to a trauma hospital.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman in critical condition following vehicle collision near YMCA Camp Erdman

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up