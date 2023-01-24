Woman in critical condition following vehicle collision near YMCA Camp Erdman

A woman approximately in her 40s is in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision in Waialua near the YMCA Camp Erdman this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that collision took place just before 3 p.m. The woman involved sustained serious injuries to her head and face and burns to her lower extremities.
EMS administered life-saving treatment to the woman and transported her to a trauma hospital.
