Woman in critical condition following vehicle collision near YMCA Camp Erdman

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A woman approximately in her 40s is in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision in Waialua near the YMCA Camp Erdman this afternoon.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that collision took place just before 3 p.m. The woman involved sustained serious injuries to her head and face and burns to her lower extremities.

EMS administered life-saving treatment to the woman and transported her to a trauma hospital.

