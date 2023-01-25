comscore 4 boys arrested in robbery of 16-year-old boy in Kalihi
4 boys arrested in robbery of 16-year-old boy in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Four boys were arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery of a 16-year-old boy in the Kalihi area earlier this week, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

HPD said the robbery took place at around 2:30 p.m. Monday when “numerous male suspects threatened and assaulted” the 16-year-old boy and took his property.

Police today said that two 14-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were identified, located and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

