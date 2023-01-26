Hawaii COVID-19 positivity rate at 6.0%; 11 more deaths recorded

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,052 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 376,977.

DOH also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,786. The deaths were among kupuna ages 60 and above on the islands of Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, was at 134 compared with 162 on Jan. 18. The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 6.0% compared with 6.8% the previous week.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (Jan. 14 to 20) than the week-over-week infection count (Jan. 17 to 23) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are also estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include unreported home test kit results.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the state fell to 9.5 compared with 11.5 for the previous week.

By island, there were 784 cases reported on Oahu, 120 on Hawaii island, 73 on Maui, and 56 on Kauai. Another 19 infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.5% of Hawaii’s population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department.

A total of 276,545 residents, or 24.8% of the state’s eligible population, have received the bivalent booster.

On Wednesday, there were 70 COVID patients in hospitals, with six in intensive care, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. For the week, the daily average of COVID patients was at 82 per day compared with 94 per day the previous week.