High surf advisory in place for north, west shores of most isles

A high surf warning has been canceled but an advisory is in place for the north and west shores of most isles through Friday as a large, northwest swell gradually subsides.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui, and the west shores of Hawaii island, through 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected along the north shores of those isles, and surf of 10 to 14 feet is expected along their west shores. Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along the west shores of Hawaii island.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters expect the current, northwest swell to gradually fade over the next few days, followed by a new, moderate north swell which will keep surf elevated along north shores.

A new northwest swell is expected to boost surf heights back to advisory levels for north and west shores Sunday into Monday.

Surf along south and east shores, meanwhile, remains steady at 1 to 3 feet for the former, and 3 to 5 feet for the latter, today through Friday.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for waters around Kauai, most channels and Hawaii island windward waters, through 6 p.m. today.