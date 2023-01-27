Maui firefighter injured after responding to storm incident in Kihei

A Maui firefighter responding to a “storm-related situation” in Kihei was injured this afternoon, Maui County’s Office of the Mayor reported today.
Heavy rain on Maui has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the island that will last until 7 p.m. today.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said that the Maui Fire Department firefighter’s injury involved the heavy rain and a storm drain, although the details of the incident were not immediately available.
The mayor’s office did not confirm the firefighter’s condition, but said that the current focus is on caring for the firefighter and his family.
