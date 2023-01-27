comscore Maui firefighter injured after responding to storm incident in Kihei
Top News

Maui firefighter injured after responding to storm incident in Kihei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A Maui firefighter responding to a “storm-related situation” in Kihei was injured this afternoon, Maui County’s Office of the Mayor reported today.

Heavy rain on Maui has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the island that will last until 7 p.m. today.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said that the Maui Fire Department firefighter’s injury involved the heavy rain and a storm drain, although the details of the incident were not immediately available.

The mayor’s office did not confirm the firefighter’s condition, but said that the current focus is on caring for the firefighter and his family.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up