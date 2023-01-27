comscore New Aloha Stadium finish date unchanged, planner says
Hawaii News

New Aloha Stadium finish date unchanged, planner says

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 23 The Legislature in 2022 approved $400 million of public funding to build the new Aloha Stadium. Above, the current stadium remains closed for use.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 23

    The Legislature in 2022 approved $400 million of public funding to build the new Aloha Stadium. Above, the current stadium remains closed for use.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green, who was elected in November, has been “very decisive” about getting the private- public partnership plan for the new Aloha Stadium going again, a state planner says. Above, the inside of the current Aloha Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. Josh Green, who was elected in November, has been “very decisive” about getting the private- public partnership plan for the new Aloha Stadium going again, a state planner says. Above, the inside of the current Aloha Stadium.

The requests for proposals for construction of the new Aloha Stadium won’t be out by the end of this month as previously expected, but that in itself won’t change the project’s completion date, a key state planner said Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kaiser Permanente Hawaii

Scroll Up