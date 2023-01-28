No. 1 UH men’s volleyball team cruises to sweep at Barton

Alaka’i Todd put away a career-high 13 kills and the top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team closed out its three-match road trip to North Carolina with a sweep of Barton College today in Wilson, N.C.

UH coach Charlie Wade gave several starters the night off and the Rainbow Warriors’ new-look lineup hit .429 in the quick 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 win.

Brett Sheward, normally the Warriors’ starting libero, went the distance at setter and distributed 34 assists and had nine digs. Freshman middle blocker Kurt Nusterer made his first start and had seven kills in eight attempts with no errors. Freshman Cole Ottmar started at outside hitter in his collegiate debut and had eight kills, including the first and final points of the match. Senior outside hitter Kana’i Akana had six kills in nine attempts.

‘Eleu Choy made his first start at libero and posted six digs and four assists.

Brandon Johnston led Barton (0-5) with eight kills with 11 errors in 38 attacks and had three aces.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-0) never trailed against the Bulldogs in running their winning streak to 16 consecutive matches. There was one tie in the match, at 11-11 in the second set.

They will have a week off before going back on the road for a two-match series at No. 7 Stanford on Feb. 10 and 11.