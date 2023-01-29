Forecast: High surf, high winds and possible flooding

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued multiple advisories this morning due to high surf, high winds and possible flooding.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

A high surf advisory is in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and for the north-facing shores of Maui from noon today to 6 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said to expect large, breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores and 8 to 12 feet along the west shores that will make swimming dangerous. The large northwest swell will continue down the island chain this evening then peak overnight and early Monday and decrease Monday night.

Affected areas include the Waianae coast, the North Shore of Oahu, Niihau, southwest and northern Kauai, and windward, west and north of Molokai.

“Wind waves from fresh to strong northeasterly winds will combine with the northwest swell to produce very rough conditions, especially on Kauai and Oahu through tonight,” forecasters said.

FLOOD WATCH

A flood watch is in effect through Monday afternoon for Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe due to excessive rainfall. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed if there are overflowing streams and elevated runoff, forecasters said. Urban areas may experience significant flooding and property damage as a result.

“Additional rainfall is expected from Oahu to the islands in Maui and Hawaii Counties through Monday. Already saturated ground will quickly allow additional runoff to form, increasing the threat for flooding,” forecasters said.

WIND ADVISORY

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters said to expect northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of up to 45 mph. Strong, gusty trade winds are predicted to develop from a surface trough over Maui County and a high-pressure system growing northwest of Kauai.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” according to the advisory.

Forecasters urge to take precautions such as watching out for falling tree branches, securing tents and awnings, and preparing for possible power outages.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

A small craft advisory is in effect for some Hawaiian islands.

The advisory for the windward and leeward waters of Maui County is in effect from 6 p.m. today to 6 p.m. Monday. Expect northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with seas of 7 to 12 feet, making conditions hazardous to small craft.

The advisory for northwest, windward and leeward waters of Kauai, Kauai Channel, Kaiwi Channel, and windward and leeward waters of Oahu is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Expect northeast winds of 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts and seas of 10 to 15 feet.

“Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions,” forecasters said.