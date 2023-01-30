3 women injured in car crash into Pizza Hut in Waianae

A Pizza Hut location at Waianae Mall remains closed after a car plowed into it shortly after midnight, seriously injuring three women.

Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 86-120 Farrington Highway at about 12:16 a.m. and provided lifesaving treatment to the three women. All three were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Details on the circumstances that led the car to crash into the restaurant remain unknown.

A person who answered the phone for Pizza Hut said the location will be closed until further notice, with the next closest site at Nanakuli.