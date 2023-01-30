Flash flood warning for Kauai, all islands under flood watch

A flash flood warning is in effect for the island of Kauai and a flood watch remains in effect through this afternoon for all islands as the state can look forward to frequent showers with a chance of thunderstorms today.

At 5:31 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed heavy rain falling over northern Kauai at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Although river and stream gauges remain elevated, they have ceased rising or are slowly falling.

Kuhio Highway in Hanalei remains closed due to flooding. Forecasters said more rainfall would be possible through the morning. The flash flood warning is in effect through 8:45 a.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, Wainiha, Hanalei, Haena, Na Pali State Park, North Fork Wailua Trails, Kokee State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Polihale, Kalihiwai and Waimea Canyon State Park.

Weather officials warn visitors and residents on Kauai to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

Meanwhile, the upper-level low-pressure system to the west of the islands is set to combine with a nearby surface trough and threatens to bring heavy rains to all islands, possibly leading to flash flooding.

Windy conditions also persist, with northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph, for Kauai, and east winds of 10 to 25 mph for the rest of the state.

Although the flood watch for all islands is in effect through this afternoon, the potential for heavy showers will gradually ease tonight and Tuesday as winds weaken for the rest of the week, forecasters said. Trade winds could possibly return by the end of the week.