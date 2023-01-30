comscore TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Top News

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear at the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May 17, in New York. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November.

    CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear at the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May 17, in New York. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November.

NEW YORK >> T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November.

The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, network president Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Flash flood warning for Kauai, all islands under flood watch

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up