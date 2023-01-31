Deadline approaches for nonprofits to apply for pandemic relief

Submissions for a relief program for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will end next week, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced.
Blangiardi in a news release today said that the deadlines for submissions for the first tranche of funding for the Non-Profit Relief Program is set for Monday at 11:30 p.m., when the online application portal will stop accepting digital applications.
The relief program has been accepting applications for relief since Dec. 21. A total fund of $30 million in relief funding is available for nonprofit organizations adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second tranche of funding, which is about $10 million, is expected to begin accepting applications from February through March. The third and final tranche of funding, which is about $5 million, is planned to begin accepting applications in April.
More information can be found at www.oneoahu.org/nonprofitreliefprogram.
