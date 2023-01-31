comscore PayPal to cut 2,000 workers in weeks amid economic slowdown
News

PayPal to cut 2,000 workers in weeks amid economic slowdown

  • By Jenny Surane / Bloomberg News
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2011 Exterior view of the PayPal office in San Jose, Calif.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2011

    Exterior view of the PayPal office in San Jose, Calif.

PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters.

The cuts, which will affect about 7% of staff, will happen in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told employees in a memo.

“While we have made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure, and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we have more work to do,” Schulman said.

Schulman has been vocal about his plans to improve his firm’s operating leverage — or the ability to grow revenue faster than expenses — and PayPal last year embarked on a cost-cutting initiative that it said would result in $1.3 billion in savings this year.

Still, the company’s stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments on its platform after the pandemic, which spurred a wave of online spending, began to recede.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
New DC slate: The Flash, Superman, Supergirl and Batman

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up