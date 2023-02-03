Firefighters extinguish blaze at Mililani apartment building

A six-unit apartment building in Mililani caught fire just before midnight Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.
Forty HFD personnel responded to the fire in the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, to find flames coming from the front and back of the two-story building, the news release said.
The fire was extinguished by 11:59 p.m., and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.