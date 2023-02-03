comscore Firefighters extinguish blaze at Mililani apartment building
Top News

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Mililani apartment building

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A six-unit apartment building in Mililani caught fire just before midnight Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

Forty HFD personnel responded to the fire in the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, to find flames coming from the front and back of the two-story building, the news release said.

The fire was extinguished by 11:59 p.m., and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up