Firefighters extinguish blaze at Mililani apartment building

A six-unit apartment building in Mililani caught fire just before midnight Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

Forty HFD personnel responded to the fire in the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, to find flames coming from the front and back of the two-story building, the news release said.

The fire was extinguished by 11:59 p.m., and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.