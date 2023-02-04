Flash flood warning issued for Kauai, flood advisory for Oahu

UPDATE: 8:00 a.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for Oahu, effective until 10:45 a.m.

Radar indicated heavy rain over the slopes of the Koolau Range at 7:41 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Peak rainfall was recorded at 1 to 2 inches per hour between Kahaluu and Hauula.

Bands of heavy rain are expected to move over the island from the east through the morning, NWS said.

Locations forecast to experience flooding include Honolulu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Moanalua, Punaluu, Salt Lake, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula, Kaneohe Marine Base and Maunawili.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai due to heavy rain that began saturating the island this morning.

The warning means flooding could occur in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. The warning is in effect until 10 a.m. and may be extended or dropped depending on weather conditions.

At 7:12 a.m., radar showed bands of heavy showers moving across Kauai, dumping rain at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Hanalei River was rising early this morning and is expected to continue to swell, likely forcing the closure of Kuhio Highway within the next one to two hours, NWS said.

Heavy rain in the Waimea area may also result in floods.

Forecasters recommend the public avoids streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water.