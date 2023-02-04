Officials ask Ewa residents to conserve water after main break

The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services and Board of Water Supply are asking residents and businesses in Ewa Beach to conserve water this weekend after a main break at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station located at 814 Makule Road.
According to a news release a construction crew has been on site since this morning conducting repairs repairs that could possibly stretch into Sunday. ENV tanker trucks are collecting the wastewater at the pump station and at manholes to redistribute it down stream of the break.
Officials are asking residents to only use water minimally for essential daily activities and avoid doing loads of laundry, using the dishwasher and taking long showers.
