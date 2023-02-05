Las Vegas Advisor: First Latino-themed casino set to open in Las Vegas

Located off the I-15 freeway in North Las Vegas, the former Lucky Club (and Speedway before that) officially becomes Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino this week.

Touted as the first U.S. ­hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community, it’s the product of a partnership between Las Vegas’ Fifth Street Gaming and Dallas-based Ojos Locos, a sports bar brand boasting 18 restaurants in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

In its prior incarnations, the casino was known for its value-focused restaurant and bar specials.

New sports book: Three years after opening, Virgin Las Vegas finally has a sports book. The British bookmaking company Betfred has been approved to operate in Nevada and the 1,300-square-foot book will open in time for the Super Bowl. The space will have seating for 100, a dozen 80-inch HDTVs, four ticket windows and two self-serve kiosks.

Doughnuts at Resorts World: Randy’s Donuts, famous in L.A. for its iconic sign that’s appeared in several movies, has opened at Resorts World. It operates 24/7 out of a window in the restaurant Suns Out Buns Out. It’s the second of a planned seven Randy’s in Las Vegas.

Birthday happy hour: The Silverton is offering a birthday happy hour. On any day of your birthday month, you can drink free beer, wine and well drinks at the Shady Grove Lounge, while up to 12 guests drink from the happy hour menu, with $2.50 to $4 beer, $5 wine and $6 well drinks. The happy hour lasts for two hours, and you have to call ahead for reservations.

Question: What’s the Vegas line on the Super Bowl?

Answer: Now that sports books are opening all over the country, it’s not just the Vegas line anymore. With minor variations depending on where you look, the Kansas City Chiefs are -1.5 favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles. The total (combined points scored by both teams) is 51.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.