Winter weather advisory for Big Isle summits through noon; windy conditions midweek

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hawaii island summits, effective until noon today.

The National Weather Service expects periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain to cause travel difficulties at the summits. Up to two inches of snow is expected.

Officials warn that travel could be very difficult — or impossible — as summit roadways may become icy, with visibility significantly reduced at times.

Forecasters also expect moderate to breezy tradewinds to become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into the weekend.

Showers, meanwhile, are expected to continue across the isles through Tuesday, mainly focused across windward areas and Hawaii island. Forecasters expect showers to continue across much of windward Hawaii island today with locally heavy rainfall possible.

On Saturday, a record daily maximum rainfall of 1.2 inches was set in Honolulu, surpassing the previous record of 0.96 inches for the same day set in 1957.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for windward Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island waters, Maalaea Bay, most channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Tuesday.