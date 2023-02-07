Creamy, soft overnight oats

When soaked overnight in milk, oats become tender and creamy. Unlike oatmeal, the uncooked but softened oats retain a fresh flavor and, of course, they’re delicious cold. Soaking dried fruit — use your favorite — alongside the oats sweetens the mixture nicely, but you can stir in additional sugar, maple syrup or honey to taste just before eating. Then, just before you dig in, top it with nuts for an irresistible crunch against the creamy oats.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

• 1/4 cup dried fruit, cut into small pieces, if needed

• 1 tablespoon chia, flax, poppy or sesame seeds

• 1 cup milk or unsweetened dairy alternative, such as almond or oat milk

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• Maple syrup, honey or brown sugar (optional)

• 2 tablespoons chopped or sliced nuts, toasted, if desired

Directions:

Mix oats, dried fruit, seeds, milk and salt in a pint jar or 2-cup airtight resealable container. Seal tightly and refrigerate for at least 5 hours or up to 5 days.