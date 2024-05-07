A simple oven-baked salmon

This simple oven-baked salmon comes together in just 20 minutes and leans on everyday seasonings including garlic, brown sugar, paprika and pepper for an easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to swap in your favorite spices or blends, or serve with some fresh, chopped herbs if you have them on hand. Center-cut salmon fillets will take a few minutes longer to cook because of their thickness, so monitor doneness with a fork (the fish will flake easily when cooked). Serve with simple weeknight sides such as couscous and sautéed kale, or use as a protein to top salads or grain bowls.

Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

• 4 (6-ounce) skin-on or skin-less salmon fillets

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 2 teaspoons light brown sugar

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Half a lemon, for serving

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Pat the salmon dry with paper towels and place on the sheet pan. Brush the fillets all over with the olive oil.

In a small bowl, combine the garlic, brown sugar, salt, paprika and pepper. Sprinkle the spice mixture over the fillets, pressing gently to coat the tops and sides.

Bake the salmon until it flakes easily and is just cooked in the center, 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Squeeze the lemon over the fish and serve.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.