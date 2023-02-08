Honolulu police investigating trio of courier robberies in Waipahu

Honolulu police detectives are investigating at least three robberies in the last 14 days that they believe are related including one at a Waipahu business that involved a stun gun and a pistol.

“All incidents involve courier drivers who were threatened by suspects who had handguns or electric guns (Tasers). In one incident, a victim was physically assaulted by the suspects,” said Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson, in a statement.

In all three cases, the suspects escaped by getting into waiting vehicles, “possibly a four-door gray Honda Accord or white Toyota Sienna van,” according to police. Detectives know that the suspects work in groups.

“For investigative reasons, further information is not being released at this time,” said Yu.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has information is asked to call 911.

On Tuesday, two men allegedly shot a 51-year-old woman with a Taser in the 94-200 block of Hanawai Circle at about 2:20 p.m.

The men entered the business brandishing a handgun and stun gun and demanded money from the woman, according to police. The duo allegedly assaulted and shocked the woman with a stun gun before they fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the woman who sustained bumps, bruises and abrasions to her face, legs and chest. She declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation into the incident.