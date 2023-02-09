comscore Editorial: Development can help small farms
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Development can help small farms

  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

The islands’ transition from its mega-plantation days to the hoped-for next stage — diversified agriculture — has been a slow one. The last sugar company in the state, Hawaii Commercial & Sugar Co. on Maui, closed six years ago. Most of the once-massive pineapple production has been moved elsewhere since the 1980s. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Biden’s priorities will affect Hawaii

Scroll Up