Rainbow Wahine basketball team rallies for road win at UC San Diego

Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms sparked a second-half comeback with three 3-pointers and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team rallied for a breakthrough 61-58 win against UC San Diego today in La Jolla, Calif.
In a reversal from the first meeting of the season, UH erased a 16-point second-quarter deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter and held on in the final seconds to earn its first win in four tries against UCSD.
UCSD led 43-30 with 3:35 left in the third quarter when Thoms drained two 3-pointers in an 11-0 UH run to end the period. UH tied the game at 45-45 on a Lily Wahinekapu drive and took its first lead at 48-47 when Kelsie Imai drained a 3-pointer from the top with 8:13 left.
Thoms hit another 3-pointer to give UH a 53-49 lead. After UCSD guard Sydney Brown’s 3-pointer brought the Tritons within a point, Thoms found Daejah Phillips for a layup to give UH a 61-58 lead with 1:41 left.
The final 39 seconds were played on UCSD’s side of the court. The Tritons saw four shots come up empty and UH earned payback for a 60-57 loss on Jan. 5 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UCSD rallied from an 18-point deficit that night in its third straight win over UH.
After shooting 23% from the field in the first half, UH (10-12, 8-5 Big West) shot 57% in the second half and 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
Forward Kallin Spiller and guard Lily Wahinekapu led UH with 12 points each and Thoms finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Imai also hit three 3-pointers and had six boards and three assists.
Brown scored 10 points in the first quarter but was held to five for the remainder of the game for UCSD (11-12, 8-5). Emily Cangelosi finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Julia Macabuhay, who bedeviled UH in previous meetings, was held to six points.
UH won back-to-back games for the first time since the opening weekend of the Big West season and faces Cal State Fullerton on Saturday to cap the road trip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.