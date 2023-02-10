High wind warning in effect for Oahu, wind advisory for Hawaii

A strong high-pressure system to the northeast of the state will continue to produce strong tradewinds across the islands into the weekend.

A high wind warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. today for Oahu. Forecasters expect east winds of 30 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.

A high wind warning was also extended through 6 a.m. Saturday for the Kohala mountains and the Waimea area on Hawaii island. Affected areas should see east winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts over 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory for most of the state has also been extended through 6 a.m. Saturday for most lower elevation areas on all islands and the summits of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala. East winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts of over 50 mph are expected, weather officials said.

Residents and visitors are advised to beware of falling tree branches when walking or driving and prepare for power outages. Tents and awnings should be secured or taken down.

Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in effect for the east shores of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island, Kauai and Molokai through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected for affected shores, according to forecasters.