Honolulu Fire Department warns public of phone scam

The Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about a phone scam from callers soliciting donations while pretending to be with the fire department.

HFD in a news release today said that it has recently learned that seniors are being randomly targeted by callers saying they need money for new equipment and fire training.

“The HFD takes such scams very seriously and we have notified the Honolulu Police Department,” said Fire Chief Sheldon Hao in a statement. “Our mission is to provide for a safer community through prevention, preparedness, and effective emergency response. We are alarmed these scammers are targeting our kupuna, the most vulnerable in our community.”

Federal, state and county fire departments in Hawaii never conduct phone, email or door-to-door solicitations, HFD said.

It is not the first time scammers have falsely associated with the fire department. In 2019, HFD warned the public that a phony solicitor was asking residents for donations. A year prior to that, scammers called Oahu phones from a toll-free number soliciting donations for HFD firefighters and their families.

The department is advising those who are called to not engage with or provide personal information to the callers. They should hang up immediately and call 911 to report the call.