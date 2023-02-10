Repair crews restore power to outage areas around Oahu

Hawaiian Electric crews have completed repairs this morning to a downed pole in Makiki.

A power outage affected 2,100 customers after strong winds and gusts toppled a utility pole on Pensacola Street in Makiki Thursday morning.

Crews restored power to a majority of the customers Thursday and the remaining customers early today.

Hawaiian Electric also completed repairs and restored power to remaining customers in Pearl City and Waimalu Thursday night. The outage initially affected 2,070 customers at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Crews restored power to a majority of the customers a few hours later and the remaining customers Thursday night after crews completed repairs.

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for Oahu until 6 p.m. today and for the Kohala Mountains and Waimea on Hawaii island until Saturday morning.

Forecasters expect east winds of 30 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for most lower elevations and the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until 6 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Haleakala on Maui until Saturday morning. Forecasters predict east winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.