UH basketball team’s big comeback falls short in 52-51 loss

The Hawaii basketball team’s frenetic comeback attempt fell short — thrice — in a 52-51 loss to Cal State Fullerton tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ’Bows, who trailed by as many as 18 in the second half, went on 7-0 run to close to 52-51 with 21.7 seconds to play.

Fullerton’s Latrell Wrightsell was fouled with 20.8 seconds to play. But Wrightsell, who entered 85.2% from the line, missed the free throw.

UH’s Samuta Avea pulled dow the rebound, and the ’Bows called time with 16 seconds to play.

Point guard JoVon McClanahan’s jumper with 6.4 seconds left did not fall, and Kamaka Hepa missed the ensuing tip. Avea grabbed the ricochet but his jumper also missed. Grayson Carper grabbed the rebound as time expired.

UH fell to 18-8 overall and 9-5 in the Big West. Fullerton is 14-13 and 8-6.

The Titans beat the ’Bows down the court and at the free-throw line to take a 30-15 lead into the intermission.

The ’Bows hit their first two shots — both launched from behind the arc — then misfired on 18 of their next 19. UH’s starting backcourt of point guard McClanahan and Noel Coleman combined for three points on 1-for-12 shooting.

The ’Bows went to their bench early after wing Avea picked up his second foul with 10:58 left in the half and forward Hepa was whistled for his second with 4:52 to go.

Wrightsell, who entered as Fullerton’s leading scorer, managed only two first-half points — a 15-foot jumper. But the Titans drew 12 first-half fouls, leading to 13-for-15 shooting on free throws. UH was 5-for-7 from the line in the first 20 minutes.