Collision involving pedestrian closes Likelike town-bound lanes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:37 am
Honolulu police have closed the town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway near the Burmeister Overpass due to a motor vehicle collision investigation involving a pedestrian this morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 6 a.m. today.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

