Collision involving pedestrian closes Likelike town-bound lanes

Honolulu police have closed the town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway near the Burmeister Overpass due to a motor vehicle collision investigation involving a pedestrian this morning.
The crash occurred sometime before 6 a.m. today.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
