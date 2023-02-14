Man, 51, seriously injured after stabbing in Kalihi-Palama

A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Kalihi-Palama Monday, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS personnel responded to the area of 1125 Pua Lane shortly after 10:10 p.m. and treated the man who sustained stab wounds.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
