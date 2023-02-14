Man in critical condition following moped accident in Kalihi Valley

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a moped accident in Kalihi Valley this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the accident took place just after 4 p.m. at 2520 Kalihi St. Paramedics arrived and provided advanced life support for him.
He was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition, EMS said.
