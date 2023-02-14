No serious injuries after Cessna crashes at Kona airport

The pilot of a twin-engine Cessna P337H sustained abrasions after the aircraft crashed off of a runway at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on Hawaii island this morning, the Federal Aviation Administration and Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m.

According to DOT, the small passenger plane carrying five people was departing on Runway 35 when the takeoff was aborted.

It’s unclear at this time why the takeoff was aborted.

Spokesman Jai Cunningham of the transportation department said the aircraft did not have its landing gear down at the time.

The plane came to rest in the runway safety area. Firefighters responded.

There were no serious injuries reported and the aircraft is intact, Cunningham said.

Airport operations were not affected.

The FAA will investigate the crash.