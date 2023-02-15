A light vegetable soup with a bit of miso

This light, simple vegetable soup is very quick to put together. A little miso is stirred in just before serving to add depth, and a final squeeze of lime gives brightness.

Carrot-Leek Soup With Miso

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 4 cups peeled, cubed carrots (from about 6 medium carrots)

• 2 medium leeks, white part only, chopped

• Salt and black pepper

• 8 cups water or vegetable broth

• 2 tablespoons yellow or white miso

• 1 small lime

• Thinly sliced chives, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Melt butter in a pot over medium heat. When the butter starts to sizzle, add carrots and leeks. Season generously with salt and pepper, and stir to coat well. Sauté for a minute or 2, then add water (or broth, if using). Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. As soup simmers, taste and add salt as needed. Cook until carrots are soft, about 15 minutes.

Once the soup is cooled, reserve 2 cups liquid, then purée the remaining contents of the pot in a blender. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender in the pot.) Use reserved liquid to adjust the purée’s thickness, adding just enough so the consistency is that of a thin milkshake.

To serve, heat soup and whisk in miso. Divide among 4 bowls. Grate a little lime zest over each bowl. Quarter the lime and add a good squeeze of lime juice into each bowl. Scatter with chives, if using.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.