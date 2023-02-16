Kauai police searching for man, 22, suspected in homicide

Kauai police are searching for a 22-year-old Lawai man who may be connected to a homicide case involving another man in Kalaheo today, police said.

Police said a domestic altercation occurred on Kuilei Street in Lawai that resulted in the death of the victim.

The suspect, identified as Kody Kalei Gardner, is believed to have fled the scene in a white GMC pickup truck.

Nanea Kalani, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Education, said Waimea High School went into lockdown at about 9:55 a.m. as a precautionary measure due to an off-campus police situation.

All students and staff were kept safe during the incident, Kalani said.

Police lifted the lockdown shortly after 12:10 p.m.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The public is advised not to approach him.