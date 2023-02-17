Flood advisories for Big Island, Maui; state under flood watch

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

Hawaii island motorists are advised to expect delays on Hawaii Belt Road near the Honomu Road junction as the Hilo-bound lane has been closed due to a landslide.

7:55 a.m.

An anticipated road closure due to flooding has prompted the cancellation of classes for Ka‘ū High & Pahala Elementary and Na‘alehu Elementary.

The two campuses will be closed and the school communities will be alerted, the state Department of Education said in a statement today.

7:30 a.m.

The earlier flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled. However, a flood advisory has been posted for the island of Maui.

Radar at 6:54 a.m. showed moderate to heavy rain over the east half of Haleakala at rates up to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. More rainfall is expected across East Maui over the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Keanae, Kula, Hana, Keokea, Huelo, Haleakala National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hamoa.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Flood advisories have been extended for Oahu and Hawaii island as a flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through Saturday afternoon.

Radar at 6 a.m. showed moderate to locally heavy rain over the Kau and Puna districts with rates up to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii island through 9:15 a.m.

Radar at 4:34 a.m. showed moderate to heavy rain over Windward Oahu falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the NWS. Koolau-fed stream water levels are also rising. More rain is also approaching from the south and is likely to affect leeward and urban areas through the morning commute.

Forecasters say periods of heavy rain and thunder will be possible through the weekend, and that this weather pattern may continue into next week.