Pedestrian in serious condition following collision in Kapolei area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Pedestrian in serious condition following collision in Kapolei area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A woman in her 30s is in serious condition following a pedestrian collision in the Kapolei area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place at around 6:30 p.m. today around the intersection of Hornet Street and Saratoga Avenue, near Barbers Point Housing. A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who suffered multiple injuries.

EMS administered advanced life support to the pedestrian, who was transported to a trauma hospital.

