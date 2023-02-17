Pedestrian in serious condition following collision in Kapolei area

A woman in her 30s is in serious condition following a pedestrian collision in the Kapolei area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the collision took place at around 6:30 p.m. today around the intersection of Hornet Street and Saratoga Avenue, near Barbers Point Housing. A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who suffered multiple injuries.
EMS administered advanced life support to the pedestrian, who was transported to a trauma hospital.
