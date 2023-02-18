State under flood watch; Big Island flash flood warning extended

The state remains under a flood watch through this afternoon as a powerful Kona low continues to deliver heavy rain in areas of the island chain.

All main Hawaiian islands are impacted by a plume of moisture that threatens heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service said.

“The soil moisture across the state remains saturated by recent rain, and any period of moderate or heavy showers could result in flash flooding,” NWS said.

East and southwest sections of the Big Island continue to see heavy rainfall and a flash flood warning remains in effect for the island until 10 a.m.

Radar and rain gages at 7:22 a.m. indicated intense rainfall over the southeast half of the Big Island, with rain rates reaching 2 to 3 inches per hour over Hilo and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Multiple roads remained closed this morning, including Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, Wood Valley Road and Kaalaiki Road.

Areas that could experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Glenwood, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidland Estates, Pahala, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Pahoa, Punaluu Beach and Honomu.