Hawaii holds off Long Beach State for road win

Kamaka Hepa scored 19 points, including two key free throws with 1.6 seconds to play, as the Hawaii basketball team held off Long Beach State 70-67 today in Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

The Beach used a 12-0 run to erase the ’Bows’ 12-point lead and eventually tie it at 66 with 1:29 to play.

UH point guard JoVon McClanahan drove the lane and hit a layup to put the ’Bows ahead 68-66 with a minute to go.

The ’Bows missed a chance to extend the lead when McClanahan missed two free throws with nine seconds left.

Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis drew a foul on a drive with three seconds to play. Tsohonis made the first throw to cut the deficit to 68-67 but missed the second. Hepa rebounded and was fouled with 1.6 to go. Hepa made both free throws.

After a timeout, Jadon Jones got the ball and launched a prayer that lipped out as time expired.

UH improved to 19-8 and 10-5 in the Big West. LBSU dropped to 15-13 and 9-7.