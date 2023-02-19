Jared Quandt delivers for Hawaii in sweep of Wright State
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
UH’S Jacob Igawa delivered an RBI single to tie Saturday’s first game against Wright State at 4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. UH won 5-4 in the next inning.
Hawaii outfielder Jared Quandt watched his game-winning RBI double sail toward right center field in the eighth inning.
Stone Miyao celebrated as he headed home with the winning run.
Hawaii outfielder Jared Quandt, with batting helmet, was mobbed by teammates after his walk-off RBI double beat Wright State 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning of the first game Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.