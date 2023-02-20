Officer seriously injured while directing traffic on H-3

A Honolulu police officer was seriously injured while directing traffic on the H-3 freeway late Sunday, police said.
The officer was directing traffic for a separate traffic incident when a vehicle struck his subsidized vehicle, pinning the officer either against a wall or another vehicle at about 11:30 p.m., police said.
The officer was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police temporarily closed the freeway in both directions to investigate. All lanes on the H-3 have since reopened.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.