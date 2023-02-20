Officer seriously injured while directing traffic on H-3

A Honolulu police officer was seriously injured while directing traffic on the H-3 freeway late Sunday, police said.

The officer was directing traffic for a separate traffic incident when a vehicle struck his subsidized vehicle, pinning the officer either against a wall or another vehicle at about 11:30 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police temporarily closed the freeway in both directions to investigate. All lanes on the H-3 have since reopened.

