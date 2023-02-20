Hawaii basketball team claims road victory over CSUB

Justus Jackson came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points to lift the Hawaii basketball team to a 61-50 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield at the Icardo Center.

The outcome helped the ’Bows reach two milestones. They improved to 20-8 overall and clinched a winning league record with their 11th victory in 16 Big West games. They return to Honolulu on Tuesday ahead of their final homestand of the season.

The Roadrunners fell to 10-17 and 6-10.

Jackson, a second-year ’Bow who returned to the lineup last week after recovering from an injury, buried four 3-point shots.

“Incredible, so proud of him,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of Jackson’s breakout game. “It’s been coming.”

UH point guard JoVon McClanahan contributed 15 points, including a midcourt shot as time expired in the first half to give the ’Bows a 28-24 lead at the intermission.

The ’Bows swept this two-game road trip.

Antavion “Dude” Collum scored 19 points to lead CSUB.