4 rescued after sailboat rudder breaks near Mokulua Islands

Four people were rescued this afternoon after the rudder on the sailboat they were on broke while in the water in windward area of Oahu.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a news release that it responded to the incident at just after 4 p.m. today. There were four people on the 25-f00t sailboat, which was in trouble near the Mokulua Islands but was able to move toward the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations responded to the incident.

Ocean Safety lifeguards made contact with the boat, which had a broken rudder, about 500 yards from Pyramid Rock. They transferred a man and woman onto a military boat and helped secure a tow line for the sailboat, where the other two people, both men, remained.

All four people were brought to the Kaneohe Yacht Club without injuries, HESD said.