This puff pastry is perfect for any party

Arguably better than pigs in blankets — or, at least, more elegant — these, flaky hors d’oeuvres will be the first things to disappear at a party. The filling of chopped dried figs and prosciutto or salami is a balanced mix of savory and sweet, but feel free to substitute other dried fruit, like apricots, raisins or cranberries, for the figs. And if you can find all-butter puff pastry, it really makes a difference here, adding a deeply golden color and rich flavor.

Figs and Pigs in a Blanket

Ingredients:

• 1 cup/8 ounces dried figs, stems trimmed

• Boiling water

• All-purpose flour, for rolling

• 1 (14-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed

• 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto or soppressata salami, coarsely chopped

• 1 egg, beaten

• 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan

• Ground fennel seeds or black pepper, or a combination, for topping

• Mustard, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Place figs in a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Let sit until soft and pliable, 5 to 10 minutes, then drain well. Coarsely chop and set aside. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the chilled puff pastry out about 1/8-inch thick to form a 13-by-11-inch rectangle. Using a bench scraper or knife, cut the pastry in half lengthwise so you have two long rectangles. Evenly divide the figs between the rectangles, spreading them into a 1-inch-wide strip that runs down the center of the pastry. Mound prosciutto on top of the figs.

Lightly brush the long edges of the pastry with egg wash. Firmly fold the pastry over the filling to form long rolls. Cut each roll in half crosswise, then slice into 1-inch pieces and place them on the prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Cover with plastic or parchment and freeze for 30 minutes or refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 6 hours.

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly brush the top of each roll with beaten egg and sprinkle with grated Parmesan and a pinch of fennel seeds or black pepper or both. Bake until golden brown, about 25 to 35 minutes. Serve with mustard on the side for dipping if you like. These are best served warm or at room temperature on the day of baking, but leftovers will keep for up to 3 days when stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, makes about 2 dozen.