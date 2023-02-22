High surf advisory issued for east shores of most islands

A high surf advisory for the east facing shores of most Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said powerful tradewinds will continue across the isles due to a large are of high pressure to the northeast. The advisory covers Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

Forecasters warn of rough surf of 7 to 10 feet along impacted east shores, with strong, breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

The high surf may continue into the weekend, requiring an extension of the advisory.

Today, forecasters said “remnant clouds and showers” are expected across windward and southeast areas of Hawaii island, along with Kauai as the weather system departs to the west.

Strong easterly trades are expected through Friday, with wind speeds potentially reaching the advisory level as a strong high pressure system sets up to the north-northeast.

Surf along other shores is expected to remain stable, at 1 to 3 feet for south shores, 2 to 4 feet for west shores, and 3 to 5 feet for north shares, today through Thursday.

Surf heights along north and west shores are expected to remain well below the seasonal average through Sunday, while south shore surf will remain small through the weekend, forecasters said.

A small craft advisory for most Hawaiian waters is also in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.