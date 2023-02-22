Man indicted on attempted murder in Laie attack on officer

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 39-year-old man today, charging him with attempted murder in connection with the brutal attack of a Honolulu police officer in Laie.

The grand jury indicted Hokuokalani Patoc on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail and is expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Police responded to a call of two vehicles driving in a hazardous manner in Laie just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers located one of the drivers on Iosepa Street.

Patoc then allegedly struck an officer twice in the back of the head and drove off in the officer’s subsidized vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was seen traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore and in Wahiawa. It was then seen traveling southbound on the H-2 freeway.

Officers followed the vehicle as it traveled through downtown Honolulu and came to a stop in front of Iolani Palace on South King Street.

After a brief struggle, police arrested Patoc shortly before 7 a.m.

The officer allegedly assaulted by Patoc suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, skull fractures and a laceration to his scalp. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The officer has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police recovered a car jack from the scene where the officer was attacked.