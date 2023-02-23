Health Department reports 100K wastewater spill on Kauai

The state Health Department has reported a wastewater spill of about 100,000 gallons from the Poipu Water Reclamation Plant on Kauai.

The spill occurred over an 8-hour and 30-minute period from 5 p.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday due to heavy rains earlier this week, according to officials.

“There is no danger to the public as the spill was contained within the facility,” said DOH in a news release, “and there is no public access to this facility.”

The Koloa plant – operated by Makai Water Services — experienced a doubling of flows from 400,000 to 835,000 gallons per day, according to the DOH news release. As a result, 100,000 gallons that did not undergo final filtration and UV treatment spilled out.

Most of the flow, described as the effluent of the “highest quality,” flowed to usual destinations — 336,000 gallons to the Kiahuna Golf Club and 398,000 gallons to the underground injection well.

Officials said although the cause of the spill is primarily attributed to heavy rains on Monday, they are investigating other possible causes.