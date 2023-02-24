Body found floating in Hilo Bay

Hawaii Island police are investigating a body found in Hilo Bay Thursday.

South Hilo patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to the Hilo Bayfront area after a caller reported seeing a body floating in the water about 200 yards offshore, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The fire department’s helicopter recovered the body.

The body has been tentatively identified as that of a 59-year-old man from Hawaii island. Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the case which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Police have not ruled out foul play at this time. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information concerning the case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Det. Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.