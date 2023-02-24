Moped rider critically injured after he is struck by 2 vehicles in Mililani

A moped rider was critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Mililani Thursday, Honolulu police said.

The crash occurred on Kamehameha Highway near Lanikuhana Avenue shortly after 7:10 p.m.

Police said a moped operated by a man was traveling southbound on the highway when the moped was rear-ended by a 32-year-old motorist about seven-tenths of a mile from Lanikuhana Avenue.

A 39-year-old motorist attempted to avoid the collision and veered off the roadway where they struck the moped rider, police said.

The rider was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the 32-year-old motorist was not injured and remained at the scene. The other motorist who sustained minor injuries also remained at the scene.

Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.