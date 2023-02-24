Woman in serious condition after driving into fence, tree in Waimanalo

A 23-year-old woman required advanced life support from paramedics after she drove her vehicle into a fence and tree in Waimanalo this afternoon.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived near the intersection of Hihimanu Street and Mokulama Street after the collision, which took place at around 2 p.m.
EMS transported the driver to an area hospital in serious condition.
