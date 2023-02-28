3 injured, 1 seriously, in multi-vehicle collision near Honolulu airport

Three people sustained injuries in a three-vehicle collision near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today.

Honolulu police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the collision at the intersection of North Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard shortly after 10:05 a.m.

A driver in one of the vehicles was unable to open his door. Fire crews used hydraulic rescue tools “to pop the door open,” allowing the driver to exit the vehicle, the fire department said.

Paramedics treated a man in his late 80s and took him in serious condition to a hospital. EMS also treated two women, one in her late 50s and the other in her early 80s, and took them in stable condition to a hospital.

A fourth person at the scene declined to be taken to a hospital.